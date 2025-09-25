A14 closed westbound towards Kettering with emergency services on scene of incident

The A14 is closed westbound towards Kettering with emergency services on the scene of an incident.

Traffic is being diverted from the major route at the Northamptonshire – Cambridgeshire border westbound between J22 (Brampton) and J13 (Thrapston), due to a lorry fire.

Fire crews are tackling a blaze – a lorry carrying a load of hay bales is ‘well alight’.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Emergency services including Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Services are in attendance. National Highways contractors will also be assisting with traffic management. The lorry was carrying a load of hay bales which are well alight.” Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

A14 closed westbound towards Kettering /National World

Exit the A14 westbound at J22 and merge onto the A1 northbound

Continue on the A1(M) past Alconbury, Sawtry and Stilton towards Peterborough

At the A1(M) J17 interchange, exit the motorway and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A605 westbound

Continue on the A605 past Elton, Warmington, Oundle and through Thorpe Waterville to then re-join the A14 at J13 near Thrapston.