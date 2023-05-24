News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

A14 closed westbound after 'serious collision' on stretch near Rothwell and Kettering

Emergency services are attending the incident
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th May 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A14 westbound.

The A14 westbound has been closed between Junction 2 (Kelmarsh) and Junction 1 (Welford) due to a ‘serious collision’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police and air ambulance are in attendance. The eastbound carriageway is currently blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.

Highways EnglandHighways England
Highways England
Most Popular

Highways England has advised road users to follow the hollow square diversion on road signs.

A spokesman said: “There are five miles of congestion on approach to the closure leading back to Junction 4. This is causing 60 min delays above normal travel time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police’s spokesman said: “The collision on the A14 westbound carriageway between Junction 2 and 1, occurred shortly before 12.17pm this afternoon.

“It would appear that the driver of a car has collided with an HGV and the central reservation. They have been airlifted to the University of Coventry Hospital with serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this stage.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceEmergency servicesRothwellKetteringA14