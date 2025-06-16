A14 closed near Kettering after two-vehicle collision with long delays expected

A two-vehicle collision this morning (June 16) has caused a portion of the A14 to be closed by police.

The closure, between junctions 3 and 4, eastbound near Rothwell and Kettering, is expected to cause significant delays in the area, and police expect the closure to be in place ‘for some time.’

Currently, no official time frame for its reopening has been given.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.23am this morning (June 16) to reports of two vehicles being involved in the collision.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.