A14 closed in both directions with long delays after lorry overturns at Junction 25 near Cambridge
Drivers using the A14 have been warned of long delays after a lorry overturned near Cambridge – the main route to the M11 from Northamptonshire.
The A14 has been closed in both directions within J25 (Bar Hill) due to an overturned lorry which has come to rest on top of the central reservation barrier.
Specialist recovery crews are in attendance working to right the lorry and remove it from the network. Once complete, the road surface will be assessed to determine if any resurfacing works are required.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are long delays in excess of 90 minutes approaching the closure eastbound, with delays of 45 minutes on approach westbound.
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Further information is available from National Highways www.trafficengland.com or call 0300 123 5000.