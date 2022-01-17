The A14 is closed eastbound heading towards Kettering following a rush-hour crash early on Monday

The A14 is closed eastbound heading towards Kettering following a rush-hour crash involving multiple vehicles on Monday morning (January 17).

National Highways says both lanes are blocked between junction 2 at Welford and junction 3 for at Kelmarsh and Northamptonshire Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic is queuing for seven miles from junction 2 back nearly to the M1 and M6 by 8.30am with delays on up to an hour and also slow passing the scene on the wesstbound side.

A spokesman said the incident is likely to impact traffic on the route until mid-morning.