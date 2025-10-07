A14 closed after car flipped onto roof near Kettering
Drivers on the A14 near Kettering faced long tailbacks on Monday night after a car flipped onto its roof.
The three-vehicle crash occurred on the westbound carriageway near to Junction 7 at about 7.45pm yesterday (October 6).
Northamptonshire Police, Northants Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the scene.
Both lanes were closed to assist the occupants of a white DAF lorry, a grey Ford Ranger and a blue Suzuki Across.