A14 closed after car flipped onto roof near Kettering

Drivers on the A14 near Kettering faced long tailbacks on Monday night after a car flipped onto its roof.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on the westbound carriageway near to Junction 7 at about 7.45pm yesterday (October 6).

Northamptonshire Police, Northants Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

Both lanes were closed to assist the occupants of a white DAF lorry, a grey Ford Ranger and a blue Suzuki Across.

The A14 westbound /Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Thankfully no-one was seriously injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.” Traffic was held on the A14 westbound Junction 5 near Rothwell to allow emergency services to help those involved in the crash.