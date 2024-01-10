A right Royal tea party for local care home resident
A right royal; red, white and blue reception was held at the home for Raymond who became ‘King for the Day’ as guests gathered to enjoy a Royal themed afternoon tea with centrepiece speciality cake made by the home’s chef Sophie Taylor.
Surprise guests included friends Shirley and Ray who Raymond lived with for many years before coming to Elm Bank, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life. Amongst the visitors was an extra special visitor, a long lost friend, Adrian that Raymond had not seen for several years.
Speaking about the party Raymond said “I had no idea, this is the best surprise, I thought everyone had forgotten, it’s one of the best days I’ve ever had.”
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester Elm Bank added: “We’re delighted to celebrate Raymond’s birthday in such a majestic way. He adores the Royal family and has always had a particular fondness for the late Queen Mother. Raymond loved receiving the book ‘Her Majesty, a Photographic History 1926 –Today’ meaning he can reminisce at any time on her amazing life. We look forward to hearing each of the historical facts he finds.”
