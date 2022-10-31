A new bakery is opening its doors for the first time in Wellingborough on Tuesday (November 1).

Beth’s Bakery and Cafe is situated in Oxford Street and is a small artisan bakery/cafe which will serve pastries, toasties, coffees and more.

It will be open Tuesday to Friday from 8.30am to 4pm, as well as 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Beth and Janine outside the bakery and cafe

Beth’s is being opened by Bethany Adams and Janine Elizabeth Davis, who met one another at Moulton College where they both completed a level 3 Bakery Diploma.

Together they decided to join forces with their joint experience to launch a venture together in Beth’s.

Janine said: “We both wanted to do something like setting up our own business. We both had similar ideas and it worked to do it together.”

The bakery will offer a variety of treats, with all of their baked products being baked on site.

Janine said: “Basically everything that we sell that’s a baked product, we’re baking ourselves. So we’re making our own bread, pastries, and cakes as well as selling general cafe stuff like coffees and teas.

“We are excited for the opening. We’ve been doing a lot of test baking and a lot of practising.

“We got the lease on August 1 and had to completely refit and set up the bakery, so it has been three months in the making”

They will offer a takeaway and eat in service and also have a garden that they will be looking to open in the summer.