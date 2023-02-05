A look down memory lane at football teams from in and around Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Take a look at retro picture special

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from the archive of football teams from our patch.

This week we’re looking some of the footy sides who graced the pitches and playing fields of the county.

Maybe some of the players went on to even greater things.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1 . Northants Telegraph Retro Northamptonshire football teams from 1970s and 1980s Football teams The Poppies - Kettering Town FC in 1983 Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

2 . A look back at football teams from our area Corby Town FC lift a trophy - but what was the year? Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

3 . A look back at football teams from our area Desborough Town FC 1979 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . A look back at football teams from our area Wellingborough Town FC 1979 Photo: National World Photo Sales