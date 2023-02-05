News you can trust since 1897
The Poppies - Kettering Town FC 1983

A look down memory lane at football teams from in and around Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Take a look at retro picture special

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from the archive of football teams from our patch.

This week we’re looking some of the footy sides who graced the pitches and playing fields of the county.

Maybe some of the players went on to even greater things.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

The Poppies - Kettering Town FC in 1983

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Corby Town FC lift a trophy - but what was the year?

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Desborough Town FC 1979

Photo: National World

Wellingborough Town FC 1979

Photo: National World

CorbyKetteringWellingborough