A look back at Rowell Fair and the proclamation in 77 archive photos of Rothwell's historic charter reading

On Monday, (June 5) at 6am, as the chimes of Holy Trinity Church Rothwell ring out, Bailiff Frank York, astride a horse, will begin the age-old and adrenaline-filled proceedings.

Hundreds throng the streets for Proclamation Day to hear multiple readings of the charter granted by King John in 1204 for a market and fair to be held in the town.

Tots of rum and milk are used to toast the monarch after the charter is read outside hostelries in the town and at sites of former pubs.

Alan Mills June 2015

Celebrations hark back to the past when a bailiff collected rents, accompanied by bodyguards called halberdiers carrying large spear-like poles – halberds – to protect him as went about his business.

The short halberds carried today have metal ball heads. On the sound of a whistle attempts are made to disarm the halberdiers leading to sometimes bloody scuffles.

Rowell Fair 1988

Rowell Fair 2018

Rowell Fair, 2022,

Rowell Fair proclamation 1988

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, 2022

Rowell Fair, Bob Denton 2005

Rowell Fair 2017

Rowell Fair 2017

Rowell Fair, rothwell, Northants Telegraph Retro, 1970s and 1980s, Proclamation

Rowell Fair June 2012

Rowell Fair 2019

Rowell Fair June 2014

Rowell Fair - Halberdiers 2012

Rowell Fair June 2011

