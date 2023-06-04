News you can trust since 1897
A look back at Rowell Fair and the proclamation in 77 archive photos of Rothwell's historic charter reading

God save the King and the Lord of the Manor!
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
On Monday, (June 5) at 6am, as the chimes of Holy Trinity Church Rothwell ring out, Bailiff Frank York, astride a horse, will begin the age-old and adrenaline-filled proceedings.

Hundreds throng the streets for Proclamation Day to hear multiple readings of the charter granted by King John in 1204 for a market and fair to be held in the town.

Tots of rum and milk are used to toast the monarch after the charter is read outside hostelries in the town and at sites of former pubs.

Alan Mills June 2015Alan Mills June 2015
Celebrations hark back to the past when a bailiff collected rents, accompanied by bodyguards called halberdiers carrying large spear-like poles – halberds – to protect him as went about his business.

The short halberds carried today have metal ball heads. On the sound of a whistle attempts are made to disarm the halberdiers leading to sometimes bloody scuffles.

Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair 2018Rowell Fair 2018
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair, 2022,Rowell Fair, 2022,
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair proclamation 1988Rowell Fair proclamation 1988
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair 2022Rowell Fair 2022
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair 1982Rowell Fair 1982
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair, 2022Rowell Fair, 2022
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair, Bob Denton 2005Rowell Fair, Bob Denton 2005
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair 2017Rowell Fair 2017
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair 1981Rowell Fair 1981
Rowell Fair 2017Rowell Fair 2017
Rowell Fair, rothwell, Northants Telegraph Retro, 1970s and 1980s, ProclamationRowell Fair, rothwell, Northants Telegraph Retro, 1970s and 1980s, Proclamation
Rowell Fair June 2012Rowell Fair June 2012
Rowell Fair 1975Rowell Fair 1975
Rowell Fair 2019Rowell Fair 2019
Rowell Fair 1975Rowell Fair 1975
Rowell Fair 1973Rowell Fair 1973
Rowell Fair June 2014Rowell Fair June 2014
Rowell Fair 1987Rowell Fair 1987
Rowell Fair 1979Rowell Fair 1979
Rowell Fair - Halberdiers 2012Rowell Fair - Halberdiers 2012
Rowell Fair 1979Rowell Fair 1979
Rowell Fair June 2011Rowell Fair June 2011
Rowell Fair 1988Rowell Fair 1988
Rowell FairRowell Fair
