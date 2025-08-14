A-level results LIVE 2025 from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

The University of Northampton’s expert Laura Freemantle has offered some expert advice. for anyone who might need to use clearing services if they don’t quite get the results they need.

The university’s clearing hotline is open from 8am to 8pm today on 01604 214 808 .

Laura works in the University of Northampton’s Schools and Colleges Liaison team. She visits schools and colleges to talk with potential students about their post-Level 3 options, whether at UON or beyond and offers expert advice below for clearing callers.

What is Clearing and who is it open to?

Clearing is a bit like a university/student ‘matching service’. It gives students wanting to progress to higher education a second shot at gaining a place at university.

It’s for all Level 3 students who received lower grades than they expected, or, for those who met or exceeded those expectations, is a chance to swap courses or universities if they have had a change of heart.

At University of Northampton, we’re looking at qualifications such as A and T Levels, BTECs or other equivalents, for instance Access to Higher Education. Some universities only accept A Levels, but we are very inclusive at UON!

Clearing is also not just open to people who are over 18, as mature students looking to re-educate and retrain, can come to study with us this way.

What do callers need when making their Clearing call?

Most importantly, when you phone us, you’ll need to have your UCAS ID to hand. If you have already applied to study at UON, you’ll have done this, but for ‘newbies’ you will need to create a UCAS profile and get this ID at some point.

Please also have the list of qualification(s) studied, including details of whether these are extended diplomas/certificates (if relevant), the subject names and your final grades.

We’ll need your up-to-date contact details in case we need to get in touch with you again at short notice and have some pen and paper as well, if you need to write anything down.

What can Clearing Callers expect from our Helpline team?

We know Exam Results Day can be an anxious time, but we have an experienced team who will help as much as they can. There’s no need to worry, as you will be in good hands!

Callers can expect friendliness, patience and understanding – you won’t speak to someone who doesn’t want to take the time to help you get the place at UON you want.

For the most part, you will be able to get an offer during this call, providing you meet the criteria to get onto the course you want.