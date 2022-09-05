A free family fun day is being held in Corby this Saturday
The event will be on from 11am to 5pm
Oakley Vale Community Centre is holding a family fun day on Saturday (September 10), to get people back out and enjoying each other’s company post pandemic.
The event is free and runs from 11am to 5pm.
On the day people can expect to see: a bouncy castle, a slide, a kids disco dome, stalls, a raffle, face painting, a tombola, a magician, a circus skills workshop, fete games, and live performances.
Judy Cain the secretary of trustees at Oakley Vale Community Centre said: “I’m particularly looking forward to the free ‘circus skills’ workshops and demonstrations, and we have some amazing raffle prizes including theatre tickets, meal vouchers, and a hamper.
“Local businesses have been more than generous.
“Regardless of the weather, and I really hope it’s sunny, we plan to have a fab time.”
Food will be available on the day, including: a hog roast, an ice cream van, and other drinks and snacks.