North Northants Community First Responders (NNCFR) are hosting a ‘Community Family Fun Day’ event at The Grampian Club, in Corby next month.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 13, from 12pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages, basic life support demos, a DJ, a variety of stalls, as well as food and drink options.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 13, from 12pm to 4pm.

NNCFR are inviting the community to come and join them in raising the vital funds in order to allow them to purchase a ‘Lifting Chair’.

A spokesman for NNCFR Fundraising Team said: “A lifting chair is a vital piece of equipment that allows our community responders to safely lift patients who have fallen or are unable to move on their own.

“These chairs are designed to be lightweight and portable, making them easy to transport in the community responder car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By using a lifting chair, community responders can safely lift these patients without causing further injury and can help reduce the number of hospital admissions by getting the patient off the floor before an ambulance arrives and not allowing the patient to be on the floor for an extensive time.”

NNCFR are a team of qualified volunteers, trained by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), to provide an emergency response to 999 calls within the local North Northants area.

They respond to a range of patients to perform initial observations, stabilise them or provide life-saving treatment prior to the ambulance arriving.