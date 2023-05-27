A day to remember at Buckingham Palace as Kettering Sea Cadets celebrate 'great achievements'

Four Kettering Sea Cadets enjoyed a Royal day out as they received their gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award.

Able Cadet Rosa Chesney, Able Cadet Naomi Cragg, Leading Cadet Amelia Harrison and Able Cadet Charlie Gilbey celebrated their achievements at Buckingham Palace after being invited to the Royal residence.

They were rewarded with afternoon tea after putting their heart and soul into the awards.

Karen Cragg, the Duke of Edinburgh Lead at Kettering Sea Cadets, said: "It was great to see all four Sea Cadets together again at Buckingham Palace. It was a fitting culmination of their progression together from bronze through to gold, with one cadet taking the challenging route as a gold direct entrant. What a fantastic afternoon!"

To successfully complete the gold DofE young people need to complete a 12-month programme of volunteering, a physical and skills section, an expedition and a shared activity in a residential setting away from home

The award is designed to develop communication, leadership and teamwork skills.

Leading Cadet Amelia Harrison said: "The Gold Duke of Edinburgh has helped me to develop my skills and also build my confidence within Sea Cadets, but also in everyday life. I will forever remember the opportunities i got from doing my award."

Able Cadet Naomi Cragg added: "My invitation to Buckingham Palace was a speciaa afternoon with good friends I have made on my DofE journey. It was amazing to see a variety of uniformed groups and listening to the two military bands was very inspiring. It was well worth all the hard work.”

Charlene Chesney, mother of Rosa, has five girls at Kettering Sea Cadets. She said: "It's only when you get the phone call to go to Buckingham Palace that you realise how important and what a massive achievement this is.

"The experience has been so good for Rosa's confidence and allowed her to be with her peers and friends, which was especially important after Covid. Rosa was so committed she even gave up her family holiday in France. I am so proud and delighted."

