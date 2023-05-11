'A chance to be part of history': 33 Northamptonshire Police officers support King's Coronation operation

Officers from Northamptonshire Police joined colleagues from across the country to support the policing of the coronation of King Charles III over the weekend.

A total of 33 Northamptonshire officers travelled to London to conduct a range of duties during the event, from lining the route travelled by the Royal Family to escorting VIP guests.

Among them was PC Mumnoon Ahmad, of the force’s Proactive Crime and Intelligence department, who worked as a route liner and was posted outside Buckingham Palace on coronation day, along with Daventry Neighbourhood Policing colleague Constable Stephen Galloway.

PC Ahmad outside Buckingham Palace. Pic: M Ahmad.

PC Ahmad said: “The whole experience was a chance to be part of history, and to say I was involved is huge. Not only does it reflect on my immediate family, but my extended family who only found out I was taking part on the day.

“It is also important to my village, where I have lived for 18 years. To have a villager who was a route liner will be remembered and acknowledged in the village archives and be a legacy for the Ahmad family. Several children whom I coach at U6 football in the village couldn’t believe it when they saw me on TV and now want to be police officers.

“While it was a long day with an early start, and we got soaked from the constant drizzle, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and really enjoyed being able to interact with the crowds towards the end of our duties.”

PC Ahmad, who will retire next year after 23 years of service, said engaging with the public was always a highlight of policing for him.

PC Ahmad (front centre) with policing colleagues from across the country. Pic: M Ahmad

He added: “Events like this bring police forces together and remind me that I am part of something much bigger than my individual role.

“Experiencing first-hand the atmosphere of this global event was amazing. Being chosen for this historic event is an honour, representing Northamptonshire Police and wearing my dress uniform with pride.”

Also taking part in Operation Golden Orb was Police Sergeant Tony Payne, who was one of a number of special escort trained officers supplied by Northamptonshire Police.

Sgt Payne, of the force’s Roads Policing Team, said: “This has been an amazing experience to be part of. Throughout the coronation weekend there was a real buzz about the city, and I feel very privileged to be able to take part and see behind the scenes of this historic event.

Special escort trained officers from Northamptonshire Police and Derbyshire Police beside a Coronation-themed installation at Marble Arch.

“All the work and preparation from the military and all the emergency services was phenomenal, the whole thing was such a massive logistical exercise.

“People we met were incredibly supportive and I feel really proud to have been down here and part of it all.”