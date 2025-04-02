“A beautiful soul that was too precious for this world” - mother of Louie Thorn pens tribute to her son who died in Rushton fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of a 23-year-old man who tragically lost his life in a fire in Rushton last week has penned a poignant tribute to him.

Louie Thorn, of Rushton, died following the incident at a property off Station Road at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 28.

Mayci Fox, aged four, and her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, also died as a result of the blaze.

Now, Louie’s mum - Tiffany - has penned a moving and heartfelt tribute to her son.

She said: “Louie grew up in Weldon, on the outskirts of Corby, in our chocolate box cottage, before we moved to France for a short while and then back to the UK in Burton Latimer.

“From the moment he was born, Louie never gave me any trouble.

"He could be a little monkey when he was a young boy, but he was never naughty.

"He was a beautiful child, he never wanted to be the centre of attention, and his gentle nature was something he never lost, right up until the day he died.

“He enjoyed school and as time went on, he grew into a hard-working young man who enjoyed going to the gym, playing computer games, and going out for a Sunday roast.

“Family and friends meant everything to Louie.

"He had a great relationship with his siblings - Chanel and Shay, his cousins, and his friends in Rothwell and Corby. He adored his nan and grandad, and his dad was his world.

“Everyone who met Louie liked him because he was so genuine, caring, kind and trusting. These qualities made me so proud to be his mother, but they also made him quite a vulnerable soul.

“He was such a sweet lad and would always go out of his way to help anyone who needed it, often with no thought for his own safety. He was honestly so selfless.

“When I close my eyes, I remember all the things about Louie that make me smile - his kind face, the sound of his laugh, the smell of the roast dinners we shared, his sense of humour, the image of him learning to ride his bike when he was a small boy, the double denim and sunglasses he wore as a baby, and the all-consuming pride I feel knowing he was mine.

“I genuinely feel so blessed to have been his mum and there will never be a day when I don’t think about him.

"There are no words that could describe how I feel knowing I will never see him again, but it gives me some comfort to know that the world we live in can’t hurt him anymore.

“He was the purest of souls, the purest of humans, and just the most beautiful soul. I genuinely believe he was too precious for this world and that’s why God took him so young.

“I will miss him every day for the rest of my life and beyond.”