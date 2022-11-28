Nearly 100 properties have been hit by a power cut in Corby, in and around the Thirsk Road area.

National Grid says 94 properties have been affected by the power cut which was first reported this morning (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are hoping to have the power restored by 3pm.

National Grid is working to get the power restored as soon as possible

According to the National Grid website, it is affecting these postcodes: NN18 0PG, NN18 0PN, NN18 0EG, NN18 0PF, NN18 0PE, NN18 0NU, NN18 0PQ, NN18 0PD.

National Grid described it as a low-voltage incident, which means these incidents tend to be smaller, more localised and could be why some of neighbours of those affected still have power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8.59am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”