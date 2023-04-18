93 per cent get their first choice as primary school places are allocated in north Northamptonshire

A total of 3,793 reception places have been allocated to pupils across the north of the county.

93.2 per cent of applicants – 3,537 children – have been allocated a place at their first preference – (92.7 per cent for 2022).

4.3 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at their second preference (4.3 per cent in 2022) while 1.1 per cent have been allocated a place at their third preference (1.5 per cent in 2022).

Primary school places for 2023/24 have been allocated in north Northamptonshire

98.6 per cent of applicants have been allocated one of their preferred schools (98.5 per cent in 2022), while 99 per cent of applications were made online (up from 98.8 per cent in 2022).

Families who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website.

Looking at the figures for junior school applications (Year 3), where there were 981 applications, 99.9 per cent of pupils were allocated a place at their first preference (99.8 per cent for 2022) while 100 per cent were allocated one of their preferred schools (100 per cent in 2022).

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would like to pass on my best wishes to every pupil starting a new school in September and hope this is the start of an exciting new journey.

"Supporting all children in their education is a priority for the council.

“We have seen a slight increase in the number of pupils obtaining a place at the school of their choice which is a real step forward.

“We continue to work hard to create additional school places across North Northamptonshire to meet the demand caused by our growing population, through building new schools and expanding existing sites across the area.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “Starting school is a huge step for all children to take and I wish them all the very best as they embark on their education.”

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.

