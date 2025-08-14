80 ex-barn hens in need of re-homing after being taken in by Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:41 BST
Homes are needed for dozens of ex-barn hens taken in by a Northamptonshire animal rescue and re-homing charity.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, is appealing for homes for these feathered friends.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We have 80 retired ex-barn hens, only 16-months-old, who are needing large secure predator proof homes.”

Anyone who could give them a home should apply via email on [email protected].

Annie added: “Please submit your details via email only and bear with us as we process requests.

"These ladies are £5 each and are mite and scaly leg treated on arrival.”

