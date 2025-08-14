80 ex-barn hens in need of re-homing after being taken in by Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
Homes are needed for dozens of ex-barn hens taken in by a Northamptonshire animal rescue and re-homing charity.
Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, is appealing for homes for these feathered friends.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We have 80 retired ex-barn hens, only 16-months-old, who are needing large secure predator proof homes.”
Anyone who could give them a home should apply via email on [email protected].
Annie added: “Please submit your details via email only and bear with us as we process requests.
"These ladies are £5 each and are mite and scaly leg treated on arrival.”