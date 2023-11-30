78 Derngate volunteers thanked for their service at award-winning Northamptonshire visitor attraction

The volunteers are incredibly important to the success of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers have been thanked for their support and loyal service which plays a huge part in the success of an award-winning visitor attraction.

78 Derngate in Northampton, which was Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s final major commission, has welcomed thousands of visitors from around the world since being restored and opened to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the only place in the world where Mackintosh's mature architectural and interior style can be seen in its original setting.

Volunteers receiving their long service awards at the Guildhall last week

The Friends of 78 Derngate, which has members from across the county as well as further afield, support and promote the activities of the 78 Derngate Trust in the conservation of the Mackintosh house.

And numerous members were honoured at their annual general meeting held at the Guildhall last week in recognition of their support and loyal service.

Liz Jansson, house manager at 78 Derngate, said: “These winners received a small gift from the trust by way of recognising their five, 10, 15 and 20 years’ loyal service and we are very proud of the whole team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers are incredibly important to the trust and they are always looking to increase their numbers.

Liz added: “We are keen to gain more members - it’s a great way of joining a like-minded community who are all passionate about keeping 78 Derngate alive while making new friends and connections along the way.”

This year’s long service awards went to Pam Nightingale, Alex Stevenson, Elizabeth Weaver, Anna Love, Suzanne Lenton, Phil Nash and Kay McCallum.

Awards also went to Sally Westoby, Marianne Oakes, Alison Bennett, Deborah Sampson, Andrea Higgins, Janice McIlvarie and Linda Adams who were unable to attend the AGM to accept their awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Friends of 78 Derngate and their work click here.

78 Derngate recently completed its atrium extension which has helped offer an enhanced visitor experience at the venue which already has a boutique restaurant, art galleries, a shop and spaces that can be hired for meetings, events and functions.