68 'much-needed' affordable and social rented homes officially opened in Northamptonshire town

A North Northamptonshire Councillor has visited a new affordable housing development in Desborough to celebrate its completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, chair of the Housing Improvement Board for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), visited the new 100 per cent affordable housing scheme known as Heritage Gate off Pipewell Road.

The 68-home development features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with 34 available through shared ownership and 34 available through social rent, managed by emh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Benneyworth, (Reform/Rothwell and Mawsley) said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the official opening of the emh Heritage Gate housing scheme in Desborough on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

The new housing development in Desborough managed by emh/Alistair Langham

“The 68 new affordable and social rented homes are much needed and have been built to a high standard.

“This scheme proves that when collaboration and cooperation exist between organisations such as emh, Lovell, Homes England and the local authority, then the residents of North Northamptonshire benefit by having safe, energy efficient and attractive homes to live in for years to come.”

Homes have been built with energy efficiency in mind, with all homes benefitting from electric vehicle charging points and select plots also featuring solar panels. Every home is complete with fitted kitchens, turfed rear gardens, and off-road parking and the development also includes a natural children’s play area and communal green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes have proved popular with local buyers and renters, as every plot on the development has now been occupied.

Chan Kataria, CEO at emh, said: “We’re very proud to bring high quality affordable homes to Desborough as well as the wider East Midlands, and look forward to seeing the Heritage Gate community flourish.

"We’re pleased to welcome our local councillors so that we can share the positive work being done to provide excellent affordable homes to meet local housing needs in the area. This is a testament to our strong partnership with the council, Lovell Homes and Homes England.”

Christine Seaton, senior manager of affordable housing growth at Homes England, added: “There is a range of two, three and four bed homes which will meet the needs of local people and make a positive contribution to people’s lives and wellbeing. I am pleased to have supported emh and its partners to develop these homes which will help to bring about a better future for the residents of Heritage Gate.”