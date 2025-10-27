68 'much-needed' affordable and social rented homes officially opened in Northamptonshire town
Cllr Brian Benneyworth, chair of the Housing Improvement Board for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), visited the new 100 per cent affordable housing scheme known as Heritage Gate off Pipewell Road.
The 68-home development features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with 34 available through shared ownership and 34 available through social rent, managed by emh.
Cllr Benneyworth, (Reform/Rothwell and Mawsley) said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the official opening of the emh Heritage Gate housing scheme in Desborough on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.
“The 68 new affordable and social rented homes are much needed and have been built to a high standard.
“This scheme proves that when collaboration and cooperation exist between organisations such as emh, Lovell, Homes England and the local authority, then the residents of North Northamptonshire benefit by having safe, energy efficient and attractive homes to live in for years to come.”
Homes have been built with energy efficiency in mind, with all homes benefitting from electric vehicle charging points and select plots also featuring solar panels. Every home is complete with fitted kitchens, turfed rear gardens, and off-road parking and the development also includes a natural children’s play area and communal green space.
The homes have proved popular with local buyers and renters, as every plot on the development has now been occupied.
Chan Kataria, CEO at emh, said: “We’re very proud to bring high quality affordable homes to Desborough as well as the wider East Midlands, and look forward to seeing the Heritage Gate community flourish.
"We’re pleased to welcome our local councillors so that we can share the positive work being done to provide excellent affordable homes to meet local housing needs in the area. This is a testament to our strong partnership with the council, Lovell Homes and Homes England.”
Christine Seaton, senior manager of affordable housing growth at Homes England, added: “There is a range of two, three and four bed homes which will meet the needs of local people and make a positive contribution to people’s lives and wellbeing. I am pleased to have supported emh and its partners to develop these homes which will help to bring about a better future for the residents of Heritage Gate.”