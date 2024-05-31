65 warning letters sent out to drivers after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds
and live on Freeview channel 276
During April 2024, trained Speedwatch volunteers from the Raunds community volunteered and took part in the Raunds Community Speedwatch campaign.
Using the equipment provided, the volunteers monitored Brooke Street, Chelveston Road, Stanwick Road and London Road.
A statement on Raunds Town Council website says: “As a community, 65 police warning letters have been sent to the registered keepers of vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding and encouraging drivers to reduce their speed."
Matthew Mumford from Northampton Police Safer Roads Team said: "The Community Speed Watch (CSW) programme relies on support from you and your community and by working together, with partners, to reduce those that are killed or seriously injured on the roads and reduce speeding across the county.”
Community Speed Watch is a national initiative where members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.
Drivers detected as speeding by CSW receive a police warning letter and their records are held for 12 months to identify any repeat offenders.
Anyone detected three or more times will be visited by police officers.
The CSW programme works with hundreds of volunteers representing more than 60 communities across Northamptonshire.
According to Raunds Town Council website, further Speedwatch dates are planned for the town for autumn 2024.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Speedwatch in Raunds can email [email protected] for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.