5G roll out to enhance Kettering network coverage

Mobile phone users in Kettering might have noticed a difference in their phone service if they use the EE network as essential maintenance has got under way to upgrade the phone mast.

5G is the 5th generation of mobile technology, following on from 4G (the 4th generation). Once fully incorporated, 5G networks will provide speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G.

The mast that is housed inside the spire of St Peter and St Paul Church will go into service on Monday, December 13, after an enormous crane was brought in to install new equipment.

A crane was seen at the church yesterday

An EE spokesman said: “We’re upgrading one of our masts to deliver 5G coverage and to provide enhanced 4G coverage and signal to residents in Kettering from December 6.

"The work will be completed as quickly as possible, but we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

In the same way that mobile phone technology develops with each new handset that is introduced, the same is true for the technology and equipment that forms the telecoms network and the Government has said that the system will be more reliable and will be able to deliver new technical capabilities.

The works began on the December 6 and the site will go into service on the Monday, December 13.

The church in the town centre

Affected customers can also use the WiFi calling service, which allows them to make and receive calls and texts using a WiFi connection until the network issue is resolved

Customers can check service levels in their local area by entering their postcode into the EE network service checker

The UK Government has said it is committed to developing its 5G capabilities and shaping the future of its development as part of delivering leading digital infrastructure for the UK, enabling all regions to take advantage of the many opportunities of the digital economy.

5G has the potential to support innovative new services like autonomous vehicles and smart cities, and increase efficiency through smart agriculture, factory robotics and healthcare applications such as remote surgery. It will bring down latency levels reducing delays on video calls.

The mast is in the church spire

The aim is for the majority of the population to have access to a 5G signal by 2027. Currently, all four mobile network operators have launched 5G services, and 5G is available in over 100 towns and cities across the UK.