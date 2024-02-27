59-year-old man died in hospital after single vehicle collision on country lane in Northamptonshire
A 59-year-old man died in hospital following a single vehicle collision on a country lane in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened in Barby Lane, between Hillmorton and Barby, near Kilsby on Sunday (February 25) at about 3.50pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The driver – a 59-year-old man – was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000114722.
The man is the seventh person to die in a fatal collision in Northamptonshire in the first two months of 2024.