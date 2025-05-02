52-year-old Corby man arrested following a spate of indecent exposures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, which police believe is linked to similar recent reports in the area.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 29, Northamptonshire Police received reports relating to the behaviour of a man in the Greenhill Rise area of Corby.

Police were able to identify a suspect and, on Wednesday, April 30, officers arrested a 52-year-old Corby man on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Oliver Quinlan said: “We are committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and take reports of this nature very seriously.

The incidents happened in the Greenhill Rise area of Corby

“The investigation into these reports is ongoing and we do not believe they are linked to other recent reports of indecent exposure in Corby.

“We know people are rightly concerned about incidents like this and have additional patrols taking place in the Greenhill Rise area.”

The man has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Those who have any concerns which should be raised with the police are asked to speak to officers by calling 101 for non-emergency reports and information, and 999 where a crime is in progress.