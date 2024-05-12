51 retro pictures of snooker, pool and billiards teams from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

Wellingborough was home to Peter Ebdon who lifted the world snooker championship trophy in 2002. Irthlingborough prodigy Shaun Murphy was a world beater in 2005.

On Sunday, Kettering’s Kyren Wilson won world title at the Crucible in Sheffield.

We’ve delved into the archives and found photographs of players and teams from the 1980s to the 2000s, not just snooker but pool and bar billiards.

So rack the balls, chalk your cue, and break!

