51 retro pictures of snooker, pool and billiards teams from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

On Sunday, Kettering’s Kyren Wilson won world title at the Crucible in Sheffield.
We’ve delved into the archives and found photographs of players and teams from the 1980s to the 2000s, not just snooker but pool and bar billiards.
So rack the balls, chalk your cue, and break!
1. Archive pictures of snooker, pool and billiards players:Cue sports from across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
. Photo: Northants Telegraph
2. Archive pictures of snooker, pool and billiards players:Cue sports from across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
1980 DESBOROUGH CONS CLUB SNOOKER TEAM Photo: Northants Telegraph
3. Archive pictures of snooker, pool and billiards players:Cue sports from across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
1986 POOL MARATHON Photo: Northants Telegraph
4. Archive pictures of snooker, pool and billiards players:Cue sports from across Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
POOL TEAM CRANFORD 1982 Photo: Northants Telegraph