1984 POOL PRESENTATION EVENING

51 retro pictures of snooker, pool and billiards teams from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

By Alison Bagley
Published 12th May 2024, 06:00 BST
North Northants has produced not one but THREE snooker world champions – Peter Ebdon, Shaun Murphy, and most recently Kyren Wilson

Wellingborough was home to Peter Ebdon who lifted the world snooker championship trophy in 2002. Irthlingborough prodigy Shaun Murphy was a world beater in 2005.

On Sunday, Kettering’s Kyren Wilson won world title at the Crucible in Sheffield.

We’ve delved into the archives and found photographs of players and teams from the 1980s to the 2000s, not just snooker but pool and bar billiards.

So rack the balls, chalk your cue, and break!

.

1984 POOL PRESENTATION EVENING

Photo: Northants Telegraph

1980 DESBOROUGH CONS CLUB SNOOKER TEAM

1980 DESBOROUGH CONS CLUB SNOOKER TEAM

Photo: Northants Telegraph

1986 POOL MARATHON

1986 POOL MARATHON

Photo: Northants Telegraph

POOL TEAM CRANFORD 1982

POOL TEAM CRANFORD 1982

Photo: Northants Telegraph

