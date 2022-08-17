50 years and counting for Kettering Seagrave Townswomen's Guild

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Seagrave Townswomen's Guild planted an oak tree in honour of the group's 50th birthday

One of the county’s last two remaining Townswomen’s Guilds has finally been able to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Kettering Seagrave Townswomen’s Guild reached the golden milestone of 50 years during the first wave of Covid lockdown in 2020, meaning members were unable to celebrate at the time.

They had to put the celebrations on hold but last week were able to finally get together and mark the special occasion by planting a tree to celebrate the guild and also fit in with the Queen’s Green Canopy in celebration of her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Fiona Barber, secretary to the Seagrave Townswomens Guild, told the Northants Telegraph: “Our oak tree was grown by one of our members, Diane Shadbolt.

"Diane collected an acorn from an oak tree on the land before the new Redrow estate was built, and nurtured the tree for 10 years.

"Diane donated the tree to the guild for our celebration.”

Last Thursday (August 11) the group’s president Judith Clarke read a dedication and unveiled a plaque before they went to Barton Seagrave Village hall for tea and cakes.

In attendance were members of the Finedon Townswomen’s Guild, the only other Townswomen’s Guild left in Northamptonshire.

Other guests included two members from head office, trustee Connie Nunn and Jan Wall, manager of the village hall Richard Adshead, and several husbands, sons and grandsons, who planted the tree.

Chairman of Barton Seagrave Parish Council Dianne Miles-Zanger and many guild members also attended the celebrations.

Fiona added: “A lovely afternoon was had by all.”

Townswomen’s Guilds is one of the largest women’s organisations in the UK, with around 400 Guilds and 12,000 members.

Guild members usually meet at least once a month to enjoy each others company, develop friendships, to get involved with events and crafts, to try new things and to campaign on social issues.

Every guild is unique and can offer a diverse range of activities to suit you.