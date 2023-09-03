School days – the best years of your life

This week we’re looking back to the early 2000s and school events that were captured by the Northants Telegraph’s photographic team.

There’s winning teams, charity events, school plays, sponsored runs, musical successes and fun cultural events.

As the new term begins sit back and take a look at the photos of all the amazing pupils and teachers.

We’ve chosen pictures from Corby, Kettering, Oundle Rushden, Wellingborough towns and villages so you should be able to find someone you know.

1 . Back to School with photos from the early 2000s from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Corby, Old Village School, reception children settling in to the new term. l-r Amy Gradinariu, 4, Chloe Thorpe, 4, Alejandro Da Silva, 4, Thursday 9th September 2010 Photo: Alison.Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Back to School with photos from the early 2000s from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Corby, St Patrick's School, Head Teacher off to teach in Nigeria. Chris Latimer with the school in the snow Friday, 17 December 2010 Photo: Alison.Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Back to School with photos from the early 2000s from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Raunds Manor School trampoline comp winners L-r: Rob Lewis, Joel Beardmore, James Wood, and Liam Bulmer. February 2007 Photo: Alan Castle Photo Sales