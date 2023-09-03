News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
49 photos of back to school from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Oundle and Wellingborough towns and villages

School days – the best years of your life
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

This week we’re looking back to the early 2000s and school events that were captured by the Northants Telegraph’s photographic team.

There’s winning teams, charity events, school plays, sponsored runs, musical successes and fun cultural events.

As the new term begins sit back and take a look at the photos of all the amazing pupils and teachers.

We’ve chosen pictures from Corby, Kettering, Oundle Rushden, Wellingborough towns and villages so you should be able to find someone you know.

Corby, Old Village School, reception children settling in to the new term. l-r Amy Gradinariu, 4, Chloe Thorpe, 4, Alejandro Da Silva, 4, Thursday 9th September 2010

Corby, Old Village School, reception children settling in to the new term. l-r Amy Gradinariu, 4, Chloe Thorpe, 4, Alejandro Da Silva, 4, Thursday 9th September 2010 Photo: Alison.Bagley

Corby, St Patrick's School, Head Teacher off to teach in Nigeria. Chris Latimer with the school in the snow Friday, 17 December 2010

Corby, St Patrick's School, Head Teacher off to teach in Nigeria. Chris Latimer with the school in the snow Friday, 17 December 2010 Photo: Alison.Bagley

Raunds Manor School trampoline comp winners L-r: Rob Lewis, Joel Beardmore, James Wood, and Liam Bulmer. February 2007

Raunds Manor School trampoline comp winners L-r: Rob Lewis, Joel Beardmore, James Wood, and Liam Bulmer. February 2007 Photo: Alan Castle

Raunds Church Summer School final day: Children singalong on the closing day, July 2006

Raunds Church Summer School final day: Children singalong on the closing day, July 2006 Photo: Kit Mallin

