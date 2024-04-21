48 archive photos of St George's Day celebrations in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

As well as uniformed organisations taking part in parades, we have found pictures of people – young and old – getting in the party spirit to mark April 23.
There are dragons, knights in shining armour and some damsels – not strictly historically accurate but by the look on the faces of those taking part, a good time was had by all.
RUSHDEN, Mrs B's staff kitted out in St George's Day outfitsHelen Mayes, Sue Barnes, Elaine Buckby, Front: Christie Stuart. 2010 Photo: Alan Castle
Corby, Corby Get Set Goers group, St George's Day celebration 2011 Photo: Alison.Bagley
Twins Megan and Tamzin Rowthorn, age five, celebrate St George's Day in Rushden town centre 2012 Photo: Georgi Mabee
St George’s Day Kettering 1987 - the parade enters Market Place Photo: National World