48 archive photos of St George's Day celebrations in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

This week we’ve delved into the archives to bring you 48 archive photos of St George's Day celebrations in the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas.

As well as uniformed organisations taking part in parades, we have found pictures of people – young and old – getting in the party spirit to mark April 23.

There are dragons, knights in shining armour and some damsels – not strictly historically accurate but by the look on the faces of those taking part, a good time was had by all.

1 . St George's Day celebrations from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas RUSHDEN, Mrs B's staff kitted out in St George's Day outfitsHelen Mayes, Sue Barnes, Elaine Buckby, Front: Christie Stuart. 2010 Photo: Alan Castle

2 . St George's Day celebrations from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas Corby, Corby Get Set Goers group, St George's Day celebration 2011 Photo: Alison.Bagley

3 . St George's Day celebrations from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas Twins Megan and Tamzin Rowthorn, age five, celebrate St George's Day in Rushden town centre 2012 Photo: Georgi Mabee

4 . St George's Day celebrations from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area St George's Day Kettering 1987 - the parade enters Market Place Photo: National World