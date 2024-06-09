..
.

46 archive pictures of Kettering village's most popular event - the Geddington Barrel Trundle

By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
This week we are looking back an event that saw people having fun in the sun – and having to drag a barrel through a river.

Not content with getting drenched annually at the celebrated Boxing Day Squirt, the people of Geddington organised another barrel-based entertainment.

Teams were challenged to transport an empty metal barrel over obstacles in the picturesque historic village as well as negotiating their way through the ford.

So we hope these archive pictures bring back memories of sunny funny days.

Geddington, Barrel Trundle, Askew's Army hairdressers l-r Natalie Ronu, Jo Maitland-Knibb, Michelle Coe, and Lucy Wardiell 2006/National World

1. Geddington barrel trundle

Geddington, Barrel Trundle, Askew's Army hairdressers l-r Natalie Ronu, Jo Maitland-Knibb, Michelle Coe, and Lucy Wardiell 2006/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington, Barrel Trundle, 2006

2. Geddington barrel trundle

Geddington, Barrel Trundle, 2006 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Baywatch Babes 2014

3. Geddington barrel trundle

Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Baywatch Babes 2014 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Geddington Junior Cricket Club 2014

4. Geddington barrel trundle

Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Geddington Junior Cricket Club 2014 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Kettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.