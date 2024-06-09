46 archive pictures of Kettering village's most popular event - the Geddington Barrel Trundle

Not content with getting drenched annually at the celebrated Boxing Day Squirt, the people of Geddington organised another barrel-based entertainment.
Teams were challenged to transport an empty metal barrel over obstacles in the picturesque historic village as well as negotiating their way through the ford.
So we hope these archive pictures bring back memories of sunny funny days.
1. Geddington barrel trundle
Geddington, Barrel Trundle, Askew's Army hairdressers l-r Natalie Ronu, Jo Maitland-Knibb, Michelle Coe, and Lucy Wardiell 2006/National World Photo: Alison Bagley
2. Geddington barrel trundle
Geddington, Barrel Trundle, 2006 Photo: Alison Bagley
3. Geddington barrel trundle
Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Baywatch Babes 2014 Photo: Alison Bagley
4. Geddington barrel trundle
Geddington Trundle: Geddington: Annual barrel rolling competition The Geddington Junior Cricket Club 2014 Photo: Alison Bagley
