News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
18 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
18 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
19 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Corby Studfall Junior School Easter Bonnet parade 2009Corby Studfall Junior School Easter Bonnet parade 2009
Corby Studfall Junior School Easter Bonnet parade 2009

44 photos of Easter celebrations in our schools from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s

We’ve looked through our archives to find photos of Easter celebrations

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken in local schools.

This week we’re looking at Easter celebrations photographed in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

There are Easter bonnet parades from the Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough areas.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Corby Studfall Junior School Easter bonnet parade 2009

1. Happy Easter from our schools

Corby Studfall Junior School Easter bonnet parade 2009 Photo: Alan Castle

Photo Sales
Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, Adam Parker, Curtis Minney, Gethin Blackshaw, Kate Campbell, Gabrielle Brown, Ossian Garley, - 2011

2. Happy Easter from our schools

Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, Adam Parker, Curtis Minney, Gethin Blackshaw, Kate Campbell, Gabrielle Brown, Ossian Garley, - 2011 Photo: Alison.Bagley

Photo Sales
Pupils from Rothwell Victoria Infants, with their Easter bonnets in the parade 2009

3. Happy Easter from our schools National World

Pupils from Rothwell Victoria Infants, with their Easter bonnets in the parade 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Victoria Infants School, Wellingborough Usman Mahood,5, and Radiyan Islam,5, 2007

4. Happy Easter from our schools

Victoria Infants School, Wellingborough Usman Mahood,5, and Radiyan Islam,5, 2007 Photo: Gus Sivyer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
KetteringRushdenWellingboroughCorby