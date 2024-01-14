News you can trust since 1897
42 aerial photos of North Northamptonshire from above - looking back and looking down on our towns and villages

Retro special looking into the archives
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Nowadays, we’re used to being able to clicking on anywhere on a map of the planet and seeing bird’s eye views of where we live or want to visit.

Drone pictures are everywhere, but back in the day, aerial photos were unusual – a luxury afforded only by corporations and for reconnaissance purposes.

We’ve looked back into our archive to find pictures of our part of the county from vantage points, helicopters and airplanes.

Some of the places have changed dramatically, almost unrecognisable; others are very similar to modern views.

Rockingham Road, Kettering 2010

1. Looking back and looking down on our towns and villages

Rockingham Road, Kettering 2010 Photo: Steven Tomlinson

Corby - the old swimming pool looking across to Wescott Way and Turner Road - aerial shots from Grosvenor House 2006

2. Looking back and looking down on our towns and villages

Corby - the old swimming pool looking across to Wescott Way and Turner Road - aerial shots from Grosvenor House 2006 Photo: Michael Jones

Corby pictured from Grosvenor House, February 1991

3. Looking back and looking down on our towns and villages

Corby pictured from Grosvenor House, February 1991 Photo: Alison Bagley

Aerial view of Rothwell looking towards Rushton

4. Looking back and looking down on our towns and villages

Aerial view of Rothwell looking towards Rushton Photo: National World

