42 aerial photos of North Northamptonshire from above - looking back and looking down on our towns and villages
Retro special looking into the archives
Nowadays, we’re used to being able to clicking on anywhere on a map of the planet and seeing bird’s eye views of where we live or want to visit.
Drone pictures are everywhere, but back in the day, aerial photos were unusual – a luxury afforded only by corporations and for reconnaissance purposes.
We’ve looked back into our archive to find pictures of our part of the county from vantage points, helicopters and airplanes.
Some of the places have changed dramatically, almost unrecognisable; others are very similar to modern views.
