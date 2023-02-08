A garland of 4,000 balloons will be in Olive throughout the week to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The garland was designed and put together by Sweet Temptations Corby, a business which provides bespoke props and balloons for all occasions.

It’s made up of more than 4,000 balloons and despite this, only two were popped during the making.

From left to right Jade Chapman (Olive manager), Samantha Blades (Olive manager), Natasha Kent (Sweet Temptations owner), and Amy McGinlay (Sweet Temptations events coordinator)

Sweet Temptations is run by owner, Natasha Kent, and events co-ordinator Amy McGinlay.

Olive contacted Sweet Temptations after the website caught their eye and with only one week’s notice, Sweet Temptations was able to put something together.

Natasha said: “It’s lovely when you walk in and see it, no-one else is doing this.”

Olive are starting to become known for their displays for big occasions.

Inside Olive

Samantha Blades, manager at Olive said: “The team is really creative and we just love giving people an experience really.

“It’s also nice to be supporting local businesses.”

Sweet Temptations, like many small businesses, has struggled with both the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Natasha said: “It’s been really, really hard but it’s picking up this year.

Inside Olive

“We did mainly weddings before the pandemic but then with brides postponing and postponing, I thought my business was finished.

“I thought of giving up numerous times, but my willpower stopped me and we’ve been going for four-and-a-half years now.”

Sweet Temptations has recently moved its business from Steel Road to Rutherglen Road.

Olive is now almost fully booked for Valentine’s Day but its valentine’s menu will be running from Wednesday all the way up to Valentine's Day.

