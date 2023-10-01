News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
..
.

40 retro pictures of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough sports team from the 1970s and 1980s

We’ve got teams from across north Northants
By Alison Bagley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

This week we’re looking back at yet more sports teams from the 1970s and 1980s.

The photos from our archive show hundreds of sports men and women from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

We’ve got everything from hockey to darts, cricket to volleyball and rugby, football and rounders.

So take a stroll down memory lane, see who you recognise and enjoy!

Keystone FC 1982

1. Looking back at sports teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Keystone FC 1982 Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1976 KETTERING TOWN SPONSORSHIP

2. Looking back at sports teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

1976 KETTERING TOWN SPONSORSHIP Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1984 CRICKET TROPHY PRESENTATIONS

3. Looking back at sports teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

1984 CRICKET TROPHY PRESENTATIONS Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1980 KETTERING MENS 3rd TEAM HOCKEY

4. Looking back at sports teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

1980 KETTERING MENS 3rd TEAM HOCKEY Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WellingboroughCorbyKetteringRushdenNorthants