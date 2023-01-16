39 pictures from Northants Telegraph readers to make you feel happy on Blue Monday

We asked for your favourite snaps to cheer everyone up on Blue Monday and you didn’t disappoint!

Today is Blue Monday, which has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

It usually falls on the third Monday of January and comes at a time when things like the gloomy weather as well as the financial hangover of Christmas and the fall-out of eating and socialising a bit too much over the festive season can make us feel quite glum.

But instead of feeling blue, we asked our readers to send us pictures of what makes them happy, whether it be their beloved pet, a favourite place in the world or a luscious landscape – and you didn’t disappoint!

We’ve got everything from hamsters to horses, cats and dogs as well as dreamy holiday destinations and even the ‘twinkly’ sky over Rothwell at night.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite shots from the ones you submitted via our Facebook page and we really hope they bring a smile to your face on Blue Monday – enjoy!

1. Happiness by Louisa Allebone "This was my favourite photo I took last year. It was taken at Stanwick Lakes on a lovely walk just before Christmas"

2. Happiness by Pauline O'Donnell "My cat"

3. Happiness by David Freeman "A smile to melt even the coldest heart"

4. Happiness by Viki Sara Lambert "Double trouble in Kettering"