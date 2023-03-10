News you can trust since 1897
39 more snow pictures from readers in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire

Some more lovely pictures from our readers

By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago

We’ve had yet more snow across the north of our county and it looks like people are loving it!

Our readers have sent in some beautiful pictures from across the area showing snowy landscapes and people having fun.

We’ve included as many as we can in this picture gallery – have a flick through and see if you can spot your picture or one from where you live.

And if you’re yet to share a picture of the winter wonderland that you took, you can email it to [email protected] or post it to our Facebook page.

Sophie Webb sent us this lovely picture of Mason enjoying his first snow day in Corby

Sophie Webb sent us this lovely picture of Mason enjoying his first snow day in Corby

Ryan with his snowman in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, as pictured by Margaret Doherty

Ryan with his snowman in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, as pictured by Margaret Doherty

Carrie-Amber Towsey's beautiful picture from Twywell

Carrie-Amber Towsey's beautiful picture from Twywell

Annette Hall sent in this picture of Woodford at 8.30am this morning

Annette Hall sent in this picture of Woodford at 8.30am this morning

