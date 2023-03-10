39 more snow pictures from readers in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire
By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago
We’ve had yet more snow across the north of our county and it looks like people are loving it!
Our readers have sent in some beautiful pictures from across the area showing snowy landscapes and people having fun.
We’ve included as many as we can in this picture gallery – have a flick through and see if you can spot your picture or one from where you live.
And if you’re yet to share a picture of the winter wonderland that you took, you can email it to [email protected] or post it to our Facebook page.
