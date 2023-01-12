38-bed apartment block proposed for Wellingborough street
Plans for a 38-bed apartment block in Wellingborough have been submitted.
The application is for a development of residential apartments comprising 38 one-bed units over four storeys in Talbot Road with off road parking.
The site is a single storey, flat roof building which has accommodated various uses over the years, including the repair and storage of caravans, warehousing, light industrial uses and more recently as a boxing gymnasium.
Planning documents say: “The existing single storey structure on site is proposed to be demolished to make way for a modern, contemporary building
of up to four storeys in height.
"Car parking for the proposal will be situated within the basement area of the proposed development.
"It will comprise 34 car parking spaces.”
It says the design of the building has been ‘carefully considered’ to reflect both the scale and character of the local area.
And adds: “The proposed building has been designed to resemble a converted factory building – with the height, style and materials proposed taken from existing converted factories in the surrounding area.
"This form of development sits very comfortably within the traditional Victorian and Edwardian terraced streets in this part of Wellingborough.”
If the plans are approved, the applicant says 30 per cent affordable housing would be provided, which equates to 12 units.
In summary, the documents state: “The scheme will deliver 38 one-bed apartments as part of an infill development on previously developed land
in a highly sustainable location that is wholly in keeping with the character of the site and its surroundings.”
