Plans for a 38-bed apartment block in Wellingborough have been submitted.

The application is for a development of residential apartments comprising 38 one-bed units over four storeys in Talbot Road with off road parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is a single storey, flat roof building which has accommodated various uses over the years, including the repair and storage of caravans, warehousing, light industrial uses and more recently as a boxing gymnasium.

How the 38-bed apartment block in Talbot Road, Wellingborough could look if the plans get the go-ahead

Planning documents say: “The existing single storey structure on site is proposed to be demolished to make way for a modern, contemporary building

of up to four storeys in height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Car parking for the proposal will be situated within the basement area of the proposed development.

"It will comprise 34 car parking spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the design of the building has been ‘carefully considered’ to reflect both the scale and character of the local area.

And adds: “The proposed building has been designed to resemble a converted factory building – with the height, style and materials proposed taken from existing converted factories in the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This form of development sits very comfortably within the traditional Victorian and Edwardian terraced streets in this part of Wellingborough.”

If the plans are approved, the applicant says 30 per cent affordable housing would be provided, which equates to 12 units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In summary, the documents state: “The scheme will deliver 38 one-bed apartments as part of an infill development on previously developed land

in a highly sustainable location that is wholly in keeping with the character of the site and its surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad