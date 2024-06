The event at Coronation Park saw guests treated to refreshments including tea and sticky buns and entertained by Corby Silver Band followed by a performance from Corby’s Chordless Choir.

Mayor of Corby Cllr Ross Armour and Rev Canon Paul Frost led the official tributes following the performances.

Corby Normandy veteran, Jim Wigfield, had been asked to light the beacon but he unfortunately passed away last month at the age of 100 – members of his family went in his place.