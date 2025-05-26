35 years of friendship between Higham Ferrers Twinning Association and twin town Hachenburg
The Higham Ferrers group visits the town of Hachenburg, a small town in the Westerwald region of Germany, every other year.
This year they are heading to Germany from August 14 to 18.
Where possible, accommodation is with a family as over the years many friendships have been built but hotel accommodation is also available.
Gill Mercer, association secretary, said: “We like to encourage staying with families as that allows us to create real friendships and understand each
other.
“They normally all travel by coach which allows them to get to know each other on the trip.
"The coach company RB Travel provides a luxury coach for the trip and they look after the group very well.”
A meeting is being held to discuss this year’s visit on Monday, June 2 at 7pm in Higham Ferrers Town Hall.
Anyone interested is invited to attend.
For more information, call Gill Mercer on 07875 337404 or email [email protected].
