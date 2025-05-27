34 Premium Bonds winners in Northamptonshire scoop up share of nearly £600,000 in May
The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw in May have been announced - and 34 lucky winners in Northamptonshire all took home a significant amount of money.
New research from iGaming media platform Japan-101 analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) and found that two lucky people in the county won £100,000.
Three people won £50,000, three people won £25,000, and eight people won £10,000.
Of the 34 winners from Northamptonshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,806.
Nozomi Kato, spokesperson for Japan-101, said: “May’s Premium Bond winners played it safe with their money when saving really matters, and it paid off. Premium Bonds are a more exciting, low-risk way to invest that can add a bit of fun thanks to the luck factor. And with some seriously good payouts this time around, plenty of investors probably got a well-needed boost to their bank balance for May.”
At the national level, there were 1,342 winners of high-value prizes for the month of May. In total £41,390,000 was won between 2,917 winners, with two people winning the £1 million jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 157 winners scooping up £50,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.