34 Premium Bonds winners in Northamptonshire scoop up share of nearly £600,000 in May

More than two dozen Premium Bond winners in Northamptonshire have scooped up a share of nearly £600,000 in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw in May have been announced - and 34 lucky winners in Northamptonshire all took home a significant amount of money.

New research from iGaming media platform Japan-101 analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) and found that two lucky people in the county won £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people won £50,000, three people won £25,000, and eight people won £10,000.

34 lucky people in Northamptonshire have won on Premium Bonds.

Of the 34 winners from Northamptonshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,806.

Nozomi Kato, spokesperson for Japan-101, said: “May’s Premium Bond winners played it safe with their money when saving really matters, and it paid off. Premium Bonds are a more exciting, low-risk way to invest that can add a bit of fun thanks to the luck factor. And with some seriously good payouts this time around, plenty of investors probably got a well-needed boost to their bank balance for May.”

At the national level, there were 1,342 winners of high-value prizes for the month of May. In total £41,390,000 was won between 2,917 winners, with two people winning the £1 million jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 157 winners scooping up £50,000.