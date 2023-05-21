News you can trust since 1897
Kingswood High School gets the Arts Mark award in 2007. From left re Josh Watkins, Keri O'Brien and Jordan LogueKingswood High School gets the Arts Mark award in 2007. From left re Josh Watkins, Keri O'Brien and Jordan Logue
Kingswood High School gets the Arts Mark award in 2007. From left re Josh Watkins, Keri O'Brien and Jordan Logue

33 photos from Kingswood School in Corby between 2004 and 2008 including proms and sports teams

The days before Kingswood became an academy

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 21st May 2023, 07:00 BST

Did you attend Kingswood School in Corby between 2004 and 2008?

David Tristram was headteacher and the fancy new building was only in the planning stages.

Well pull up a chair and take a trip down memory lane with these fun photos from our archive.

1. The Kingswood School

An RAF presentation at Kingswood in 2007. The basketball team with flight sergeant Mark Smith, Matthew Pownall (holding ball) and Paul Bradshaw (careers co-ordinator) Photo: Michael Jones

2. The Kingswood School

Dancers prepare for a Dance 2 Educate event in February 2007. Pictured are Katja Duncan, 14, and Demi McArthur, 13. Photo: Alison Bagley

3. The Kingswood School

Andrew McFarlane didn't let the rain ruin his night as he arrived at Rushton hall for the Kingswood prom Photo: Gus Sivyer

4. The Kingswood School

A 2007 Dance 2 Educate event. Pictured: Shauni Barr, 13, Ashley Munro, 14, Wills Burley, 13, Sarah Munro, 14, Juliet Simpson, 14, Josh Dandy, 13, Paul McCartney, Anita Fraser, 14, Katja Duncan, 14, Demi McArthur, 13, Sam McKellar, 13, Scott Cairney, 14. Photo: Alison Bagley

