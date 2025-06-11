Rushden Town Council hosted its eleventh soap box derby in Hall Park last Sunday.
A spokesman for the town council said: “A fantastic day was enjoyed by all, lots of cheering and plenty of smiles.
"We had the usual thrills and spills with karts hurtling down the hill to the finish line.
"Teams really pulled out all the stops with their creativity of karts.
"The champions were presented with amazing trophies from our generous sponsors Kingtools Rushden and supplied by P.W.House Jewellers.
"Congratulations to all who took part and thank you to everyone who came to support this event.
"Thank you to the amazing staff, volunteers and councillors who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and on the day to make this event another success.”
All the pictures in the gallery below are from Rushden Town Council.
All the soap box derby winners
Class A (six to 11-years)
1st: Rushden Sea Cadets
2nd: MHL Catering
3rd: 4th Rushden Scout Group
Class B – 12 to 16-years
1st: The Mantles
2nd: #Team RGC
3rd: RHTS
Class C – 17 and over
1st: Cutting Crew
2nd: #Team RGC
3rd: Cutting Crew
