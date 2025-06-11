Rushden Town Council hosted its eleventh soap box derby in Hall Park last Sunday.

A spokesman for the town council said: “A fantastic day was enjoyed by all, lots of cheering and plenty of smiles.

"We had the usual thrills and spills with karts hurtling down the hill to the finish line.

"Teams really pulled out all the stops with their creativity of karts.

"The champions were presented with amazing trophies from our generous sponsors Kingtools Rushden and supplied by P.W.House Jewellers.

"Congratulations to all who took part and thank you to everyone who came to support this event.

"Thank you to the amazing staff, volunteers and councillors who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and on the day to make this event another success.”

All the pictures in the gallery below are from Rushden Town Council.

All the soap box derby winners

Class A (six to 11-years)

1st: Rushden Sea Cadets

2nd: MHL Catering

3rd: 4th Rushden Scout Group

Class B – 12 to 16-years

1st: The Mantles

2nd: #Team RGC

3rd: RHTS

Class C – 17 and over

1st: Cutting Crew

2nd: #Team RGC

3rd: Cutting Crew

1 . Rushden Soap Box Derby 2025 Congratulations! Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Rushden Soap Box Derby 2025 On your marks... Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Rushden Soap Box Derby 2025 All set to race Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Rushden Soap Box Derby 2025 Time for the podium Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales