27 tonnes of unwanted items donated at Wellingborough clothes banks helps raise £2,500 for voluntary group

Tonnes of unwanted items donated through clothes banks across Wellingborough have helped raise £2,502.21 for a voluntary group for adults with learning disabilities.

Nine clothes banks across the Wellingborough area are organised jointly by housing association, Greatwell Homes, and the Salvation Army Trading Company [SATCoL].

Annually, funds raised through this scheme are donated to local charities or community groups.

Wellingborough LIVE is a specialist team providing support to individuals with learning disabilities and related barriers to community opportunities and employment and have received this year’s donation.

Greatwell Homes presenting the cheque to Wellingborough LIVE

The community group and Greatwell Homes have had a successful partnership over the past few years.

The Wellingborough LIVE group take part in litter picking every Wednesday to tidy up areas within the town, as well as clearing and improving unruly gardens of Greatwell Homes’ customers who are unable to maintain the gardens themselves.

The donation has gone towards leaf blowers and other requirements, as well as PPE, such as new safety boots.

Some of the donation will also go towards day trips for the volunteers as a thank you for their hard work in continually improving green spaces across Wellingborough.

Jade Holmes, day centre officer at Wellingborough LIVE, said: “Our service exists to promote independence for people with learning disabilities and autism, and our aim is always to support them to achieve their full potential.

"We value our partnership with Greatwell Homes and the opportunities they provide for our customers.

“This money not only rewards our customers hard work and acknowledges the LIVE team’s commitment but will enable us to purchase much needed tools and equipment.

"Money will also be allocated to the customers amenity fund, which affords social outings.”

Selina Bhambra, income recovery team leader at Greatwell Homes, said: “We know that every person and every organisation has a part to play in protecting the environment and our textile bank initiative with SATCoL is one of the main things we’re doing to make a positive difference as part of our Live Green strategy.

“We’re pleased that through this project, we’re able to donate the money raised back into the community and local services.”

In 2023, the first year of the project, £1,300 was donated to the Wellibus, a service run by Shire Community Service, after nearly 17 tonnes of items were donated through the clothes bank.

The Wellibus provides door-to-door transport to shops, local areas, hospital and excursions for those who cannot drive.

Greatwell Homes (formerly Wellingborough Homes) is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.