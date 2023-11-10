25th Anniversary celebration gets Royal Seal of Approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local dignitaries and special guests were invited to attend the special 25th Anniversary celebration tea which took place at the Cransley Hospice Trust fundraising offices and many were able to meet HRH, some even getting the chance to speak to him about their involvement with the charity.

Philip Talbot, Chief Executive for Cransley Hospice Trust said “It was a great pleasure and an honour to welcome HRH The Duke of Gloucester to our fundraising offices in celebration of this incredible milestone and wonderful that so many of our supporters and staff were able to join us on the day.

“The occasion presented us with the ideal opportunity to shine a light on the importance of palliative and end of life care in the hospice and the community, as well as our volunteers, loyal supporters, fundraisers and staff., Excitingly, it was also a chance to share our plans and priorities for the future of palliative and end of life care in in North Northamptonshire.”

HRH The Duke of Gloucester chats to supporters Mike Deely, Duncan Nicholson, Geoff Crick, Carol Pool

Sally Chambers, Cransley Hospice Trust volunteer said “It was a great honour to be invited to the celebration tea and to meet HRH The Duke of Gloucester. I’ve been involved with Cransley Hospice from the very beginning in various ways and it’s interesting to see the future plans. Volunteering for CHT has been a big part of my life and I’m excited to be a part of the future, helping raise more funds to update the hospice and develop the services for people in their last year of life.”

HRH The Duke of Gloucester was invited to cut the special 25th anniversary cake which was enjoyed by guests, staff and patients at the hospice.