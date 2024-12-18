A few memories from Wellingborough and Corby over the yearsA few memories from Wellingborough and Corby over the years
25 pictures looking back at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 16:46 BST
It’s always nice to take a trip down memory lane...

And we love seeing pictures from the archive which show life in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the day.

We’ve trawled through the archives once again and found some great shots taken in the north of the county over the years.

We’ve got pictures dating back to the early 1900s which give a brilliant snapshot of how life used to be.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

We’d love to hear from you!

Wellingborough Zoo

1. Trip down memory lane...

Wellingborough Zoo Photo: Archive

An early accident in London Road, Kettering

2. Trip down memory lane...

An early accident in London Road, Kettering Photo: Archive

The Co-op in Rushden, the hall at the top was where they held dances

3. Trip down memory lane...

The Co-op in Rushden, the hall at the top was where they held dances Photo: Unknown

Corby town centre

4. Trip down memory lane...

Corby town centre Photo: Archive

