24-year-old man charged with two child sex offences following incident at Corby Railway Station

The incident took place on Tuesday (August 22)
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two child sex offences following an incident in Corby.

Callum Brown, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke has been charged with one count of attempting to arrange/facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

The charges relate to an incident at Corby train station on the evening of Tuesday, August 22, when Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man had tried to meet a child for sex.

Brown appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (August 24) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on October 5, 2023.