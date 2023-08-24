24-year-old man charged with two child sex offences following incident at Corby Railway Station

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two child sex offences following an incident in Corby.

Callum Brown, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke has been charged with one count of attempting to arrange/facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

The charges relate to an incident at Corby train station on the evening of Tuesday, August 22, when Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man had tried to meet a child for sex.