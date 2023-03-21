News you can trust since 1897
24 pictures of Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden over the years

Who doesn’t love a trip down memory lane?

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:19 GMT

We love seeing pictures from the archive which show how our towns have changed and transformed over the years.

And we’ve discovered some great shots taken in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden after delving into the archives.

We’ve got pictures from various events and occasions, including some dating back as far as 1890!

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Parade in Kettering Market Place at the end of the Second World War

Parade in Kettering Market Place at the end of the Second World War Photo: Alison.Bagley

Wellingborough Town Military Band c1920

Wellingborough Town Military Band c1920 Photo: Submitted picture

Workers at Corby's Woolworths celebrating 21 years of service, circa 1970s

Workers at Corby's Woolworths celebrating 21 years of service, circa 1970s Photo: Archive

At the end of the First World War, a tank arrives in Rushden. It is seen here in 1919 or 1920 underneath the bridge which used to stand near where Asda is today

At the end of the First World War, a tank arrives in Rushden. It is seen here in 1919 or 1920 underneath the bridge which used to stand near where Asda is today Photo: UGC

