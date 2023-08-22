24-hour board games marathon sees Kettering fundraiser complete 30 games

After spending 24-hours sleep free, a Kettering games enthusiast has raised £600 for a local youth charity - successfully completing 30 board games.

Gav Price, one half of Boards of Kettering, completed a 24-hour board game marathon to raise money for Youth Works Northamptonshire.

Using Johnny’s Happy Place café at the Keystone Centre in Rockingham Road, Gav took on all-comers at the event.

Gav Price with some of his games

Gav said: “It was such a fantastic experience and although I was nervous at first seeing everyone and playing the games was so much fun. I was properly knackered by the end, but when I found out how much money was raised it was really humbling. Loads of people came along to support and it was a really special experience and something I’m really proud to have done.”

Gav played 30 games in 24 hours including Gizmos, Small Star Empires, Yellow and Yangtze, Kingdom Builder, Cluedo, Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza, Deep Sea Adventure, Ingenious, Sorcerer City, Takenoko, Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza (again), Go Nuts for Donuts, Azul, Dixit, Crack List, Fiesta De Los Muertos, A Fake Artist goes to New York, Wee Whimsical Creatures, Anomia, Dobble, Sea Salt & Paper, Carcassone, Splendor Duel, Muffin Time, Survive: Escape from Atlantis, Nmbr 9, Kluster, Sushi Go, No Thanks and Scout.

His partner at Boards of Kettering, Dez Dell, said: “I spent a few hours with Gav and was there for the end, surprisingly he was much more coherent than I expected! I’m hugely impressed with his stamina and he even won a few of the games, which is unusual.”

50 people went along to support him throughout the day and mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, arrived Sunday at 4am to draw the raffle. Gav was very relieved that not one person challenged him to Monopoly, his least favourite board game.

Gav Price and Dez Dell who run Boards of Kettering

Gav said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who came and supported me throughout the event and all those who donated raffle prizes. It was a great experience and I’d love to do it again next year, especially as I didn’t get challenged to a game of Monopoly.”

Cindy Wrighting, manager of Youth Works, added: "Gavin and Boards of Kettering rose to the challenge, what a great achievement. The much-needed funds raised will help us to continue to run our youth groups including our young people’s board games sessions on Wednesdays, Board of Thrones. A massive thank you to Gavin and the gang."