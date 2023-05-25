23 warning letters sent out to drivers after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds

Warning letters have gone out to more than 20 people whose vehicles were clocked speeding through Raunds.

Trained Speedwatch volunteers from the Raunds community carried out vehicle speed monitoring checks using approved equipment in Chelveston Road, Grove Street, London Road and Station Road last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Speedwatch checks took place between April 17 and April 28.

Speedwatch checks were carried out in Raunds during April

Community Speedwatch is a national initiative and has once again proved its value, with 23 warning letters now being sent to the registered keepers of those vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding and encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

The drivers' details are held on record to identify any repeat offenders, and anyone caught exceeding the limits more than twice can expect a visit from the police as well as targeted enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Mumford from Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team said: "The Community Speedwatch programme relies on support from the town council and the community, and by working together with partners, helps to reduce the numbers killed or seriously injured on our roads and reduce speeding across the County.

"We look forward to your continued support.”

Further Speedwatch dates are planned for October this year, but in order to keep up the good work and maintain the positive trend of results, more volunteers are needed.

Any time that members of the community can spare is appreciated and full training is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad