Hall Park will welcome dozens of keen walkers on March 29 with the second showing of the Twilight Walk, an event designed to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The Rushden Twilight Walk is the work of Diane Devereux, who in 2024 set up the now-annual event in memory of her late husband, Dean.

Last year’s event saw 120 walkers descend on Hall Park to get their steps in, with £3200 raised on the day. This year, Diane is hoping for 200 participants.

She said: “Me being me I thought ‘okay we raised £3200 without really trying last year, what can we do if we really try?’ so this year is going to be a bigger event, rather than just a walk.

Diane Devereux (right) is organising the second Twilight Walk at Hall Park, Rushden on March 29

"We want to raise awareness of brain tumours, because if you’ve not been personally involved in anybody having one you don’t really think about it.

“We’re bringing the charity to people’s minds, if we can help people get a diagnosis sooner and get treatment and a better outcome, that’s fantastic.

“If you can only walk a few metres it doesn’t matter, you can still come along and join in.

"This gives people a chance to get out and enjoy the whole, beautiful park. You get such a feeling of joy knowing you’re doing good and taking part in something, it’s such a morale booster.”

200 walkers is the goal for 2025, as 120 walkers attended the 2024 event

This year, the walk takes place at Hall Park once again, and start at 3.30pm, giving people the chance to take on distances up to 5km, though attendees are encouraged to take it at their own pace, and complete a goal that is comfortable. There is no need to sign up with The Brain Tumour Charity, and participants can show up on the day to take part, thought it is advised to contact Diane beforehand via the event’s Facebook page here.

Beat Route Radio will be broadcasting from the park on the day, and there will also be a raffle, cake stall, refreshments, and more to ensure there is ‘more of a community involvement’ in this year’s event.

The Twilight Walk is in memory of Diane’s husband, Dean Devereux, who was diagnosed with 3 glioblastoma in 2021, and died in August 2022 at the age of 53.

Diane added: “He was so laid back. Gradually he got worse and then he just passed away, leaving us all with great memories. Everybody who knew him loved him.

“I think he would be really proud of what we’re doing.

“I truly believe he would be extremely proud of the fundraising that we are all doing and would be happy that we are making a difference in his name."